Greenbrier County Emergency Management Rolls Out 911 Texting Capabilities

It's a call none of us want to make in our lifetime, but chances are most of us will have to at least once. It's an emergency phone call to 911. Starting this month, if Greenbrier County residents find themselves in an emergency situation where a phone call may not work, they can send a text to 911 dispatchers.

"The ability here is you just pick up your phone and you just text in 911, state what your emergency is. The 911 dispatchers on duty will have the ability to text back to you so it will be a two way conversation by texting," says Al Whitaker, Director of Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

While this is an advancement in communication, it is not to be used exclusively. The system is being rolled out because sometimes texting will be the easiest and least life-threatening way to get help in an emergency, but Whitaker says its important to still make a voice phone call when possible.



The new texting system is sweeping the nation. Though it is not available everywhere in West Virginia yet, experts say it likely will be, considering the technological direction the world is moving in. "As more and more people are going to texting, there needs to be another way for people to contact 911 in case of an emergency," adds Whitaker.

One concern Whitaker voiced was the possibility of a fake emergency being sent via text. Faking a call or text emergency to 911 is a crime and can be prosecuted accordingly.

Right now, cellphone providers that are working in operation with Greenbrier County 911 are AT&T, Verizon, and US Cellular. T-Mobile and Sprint are still working to get on board.