Little General stores team up with Humane Society of Raleigh County

Little General Stores have partnered with the Humane Society for their 3rd annual "Shelter Pet Sweetheart" campaign.

The campaign will be held throughout the month of February, during which community members can purchase a paw for $1.00 at any Little Generals in Raleigh County. All proceeds will benefit the HSRC.

Suzan Loving from the HSRC said, “The HSRC is extremely grateful to Little General for partnering with us for the 3rd year for this fundraiser. This is an extremely large campaign for us and it’s our hope that it not only will help to raise much-needed funds for the Shelter, but also help to raise public awareness of us and our mission”.

"Shelter Pet Sweetheart" campaign will kick off at the Little General location at 2005 Harper Road in Beckley, WV, beginning at 10 a.m on February 6, 2017.