West Virginia school board president, vice president resign

The president and vice president of the West Virginia Board of Education have resigned their positions effective immediately.

The state Department of Education issued a release Tuesday night that included statements from President Michael Green and Vice President Lloyd Jackson.

Green said although he does not have a background in education, he felt his seven years on the board allowed him to "hold my own" in handling education issues. He said he leaves "with a heavy heart" and hopes Gov. Jim Justice and the legislature will make the best decisions for the state.

Jackson, who served on the board five years, said it's apparent Justice wants to pursue a different course.

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Michael Martirano has announced he will step down at the end of the school year. The board hasn't begun a search for his successor.