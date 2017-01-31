President & Vice President Resign from West Virginia State Board of Education

CHARLESTON, WV - West Virginia Board of Education President Michael Green and Vice President Lloyd Jackson resigned their positions with the State Board effective immediately.



Michael Green says " I was asked to serve on the State School Board back in 2009 by Governor Manchin. I do not come from the “education community”. My years of experience come as a result of being a successful technologist, business executive, Board member and Board Chairman in both the non-profit and commercial world. However, I will say that after seven plus years, I believe I can hold my own concerning all issues related to education processes and policies.

Among other responsibilities, Board members are appointed or elected to oversee the activity of an organization, to challenge management and to ensure accountability. Board members should be selected from a cross-section of people with a variety of experiences, have passion for excellence and a strong work ethic. Believe me, to do it right, being on this School Board takes a lot of time and a lot of patience with far too many stakeholders to keep happy. Board members should not be people who are reluctant to challenge the status quo and demand improvements. To that extent, I look back on my tenure at the State School Board and feel confident and gratified that I have fulfilled that responsibility.

In spite of what many think, we are NOT 49th and 50th in the nation in everything. Since the seminal SB359 Educational Reform Bill was passed in 2013, we have come a long way. Educational reform is a marathon not a sprint. Graduation rate is up, performance on summative assessment tests are up, Education Week’s ‘Annual Quality Counts’ has us listed as number 35, our Career and Technical Education program is a model program for the entire nation. There is a lot to celebrate as well as much more to do.

The issues facing our great State are daunting to say the least. The mission to provide a first class education to our children must be our number one priority. I sincerely hope that those who succeed me on this Board focus their attention on the kids and always make decisions that are exclusively related to the welfare and safety of the kids.

For me, I leave with a heavy heart. Yet, my passion for improving the lives of my fellow West Virginia citizens is still there…and has been since the day I moved to the Mountain State. Besides spending a lot more time with my family, I will devote my energy to my other passion and that is working with entrepreneurs and early stage companies, providing much needed mentorship and funding. Creating jobs and improving the economy here in West Virginia must be among our number one priorities.

I hope and I pray that our Governor and Legislature will make wise and informed decisions during the upcoming months. The future of our State depends on that. I love West Virginia, I love the people and I will always be grateful to all of the great people, too many to name, that I have met during my tenure on the State School Board."



And Lloyd Jackson says "It has been my pleasure to serve on the Board of Education for over five (5) years. When Governor Tomblin asked me to serve on the Board, I was not seeking the appointment but was happy to serve Governor Tomblin and, more importantly, the young men and women who should be the primary focus of the Board. At the suggestion of Governor Tomblin, the Board helped develop significant policies that are calculated to improve student achievement in West Virginia. Among those are assuring our students receive 180 separate days of instruction, and developing an accountability system that accurately measures the performance of our students through aligned standards and assessments, and through an A through F system that reveals to students, parents and other stakeholders exactly how their schools are performing.

It is apparent that Governor Justice wants to pursue a different course. Additionally, with the resignation of Dr. Martirano effective June 30, 2017, it will be imperative for the State Board to begin the process for selecting a new State Superintendent. With all these changes pending, I believe it best to allow a new member to make the necessary decisions."

