New River Transit Authority Adds Buses

BECKLEY, W.Va. -

A public transportation company in Beckley is upgrading.

New River Transit Authority recently bought three new buses. It was able to purchase them through grants and tax dollars.

Having these buses means the Transit Authority will cover more ground, even faster. 

"I think it's a step in, as far as getting established," Andy Austin, New River Transit Authority Director, said. "Everybody told us when the Transit Authority was established that it takes years for it to really get off the ground. And we wanted to get that process a bit quicker."

New River Transit Authority covers most of Raleigh and Fayette Counties. Austin said it's seen a 20 percent increase in riders in the past year and a half. 

