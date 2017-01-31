Mercer County Animal Shelter Spreads Love Valentine's Day

The Mercer County Animal Shelter has organized several Valentine's Day events with high hopes to find dogs forever homes.

For every dog adopted from now until Valentine's Day, the new owner will be submitted into a raffle to win a 'take home' basket full of pet supplies.

The shelter is also looking for donations to go toward the medical expenses for the animals."Anybody that donates per dollar- your name is put into a raffle and you can win prizes, tickets to cinemas or two appetizers tickets to outback," said Executive Director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter, Dwight Kimble.

Another event they are doing as a part of their Valentine's Day fundraiser is a "doggy kissing booth". For every dollar donated a lucky animal lover will receive a nice sloppy kiss from a puppy. If you would like to contribute you can contact the Mercer County Animal Shelter.