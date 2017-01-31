LATEST: William Seal to serve 40 years

12 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017 UPDATE:

William Seal was back in front of the Honorable William Sadler in Mercer County on Monday. He was sentenced for a charge of Second Degree Murder in the death of his ex-wife. The trial was held in January. Judge Sadler sentenced Seal to serve 40 years in prison.

UPDATE: William Seal was found guilty on Second Degree Murder in Mercer County. The jury deliberated for 30 minutes.

Sentencing is set for April 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m

Opening statements began on Tuesday January 31, 2017 for a man accused of stabbing and killing his ex-wife back in 2015. William Seal will is charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Ashley Seal. Prosecutors said the victim was stabbed more than 80 times. Prosecutors want William to be convicted on First Degree Murder without mercy. Defense attorneys said the defendant acted in self-defense. Police said the couple divorced the previous year, but were living together in an apartment in Princeton. Authorities believe her death resulted from an argument over her marrying another man.