Debra Townsley named interim president of Wheeling Jesuit

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - Wheeling Jesuit University has named Debra Townsley as its interim president.

She will serve in the role after the Rev. James J. Fleming resigned as president in January. Fleming has been administrator at the university for seven years, the first three as vice president and as president since 2013.

Townsley most recently served five years as president of William Peace University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Wheeling Jesuit also says Michael Miller has been hired as a special adviser to the president and will assist in the development and execution of strategic initiatives.

