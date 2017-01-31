Kentucky Police Are Searching For Missing Elliot County Woman - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky Police Are Searching For Missing Elliot County Woman

Posted: Updated:

SANDY HOOK, KY - Kentucky State Police in Morehead is requesting assistance in locating a missing person from Elliott County. 

Robin Green-Skaggs, 54, of Sandy Hook was last seen on January 8, 2017, at approximately 5:00 PM in Sandy Hook.

She is approximately 5’6” tall with green eyes and long brown hair.

At the time of the report, a clothing description was unavailable. 

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Robin Green-Skaggs, please contact Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.