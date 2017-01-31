Manchin, Capito announce more $14 million in FEMA funding for fl - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Manchin, Capito announce more $14 million in FEMA funding for flood recovery efforts

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) today announced $14,014,493 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the State of West Virginia.

Individual awards listed below:

  • $3,066,778.50 – The State of West Virginia School Building Authority for demolition of the Summersville Middle School, which was damaged as a result of the historic flooding in West Virginia on June 23.
  • $6,604,350.87 – The Kanawha Board of Education to place modular units at Elkview Middle School and relocate students.
  • $2,740,663.50 – The State of West Virginia School Building Authority located in Kanawha County for Emergency Protective Measures for the demolition of the Herbert Hoover High School which was damaged as a result of the historic flooding in West Virginia on June 23.
  • $1,602,700.32 – The Kanawha County School Board to relocate students to modular units placed at the site of Bridge Elementary School.
