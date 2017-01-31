U.S Senators confirm Chao for U.S Department of Transportation Secretary

U.S. Senators, Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), voted to confirm Elaine Chao as Secretary of U.S. Department of Transportation.

Manchin released the following statement:

Today I voted to confirm Elaine Chao as the U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary. As a former Governor, I understand how crucial it is for an executive leader to have his team in place. Investments in infrastructure create good paying jobs within our state and better prepare West Virginia to compete in our global economy. When Secretary Chao and I met she pledged to work with me to begin investing in important infrastructure projects like the King Coal Highway, Coalfields Expressway, Corridor H, upgrades of our roads and bridges, and improvements to airport infrastructure and rural airport service. We also discussed the importance of investing in our digital infrastructure by supporting broadband deployment in hard-to-serve places like West Virginia. Secretary Chao understands the needs of rural America are unique and require a different approach than more urban environments and I look forward to working with her.

Capito released the following statement:

Secretary Chao is well-positioned to address the infrastructure needs of rural America, and I was pleased to support her confirmation. I plan to work with Secretary Chao to better connect West Virginia by improving Internet access and making smart investments in the roads, bridges and highways that are critical to the future of our state.