West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine releases statement on travel ban

President of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), Michael Adelman, sent a message regarding President Trump's travel ban Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

As national events unfold, it becomes more important than ever that we continue to focus on our family. WVSOM is comprised of a strong and brilliantly diverse family, committed to our core values, welcoming and celebrating each and every member of this community

WVSOM will continue to stand true to our core values and I would encourage each of you to remain true to yours. Most importantly, we respect and support one another, celebrating our diversity, diversity that enriches and unites us.

We are equally committed to providing a safe and engaging environment for all students, faculty and staff. As we continue to monitor national events, we ask that you be mindful of others, consider acts of kindness and continue to cherish and protect one another. We are family!