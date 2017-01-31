Bernie Sanders is Returning to Charleston, West Virginia - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Bernie Sanders is Returning to Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV

Former Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is making a stop in Charleston in two weeks as part of his book tour. 

Sanders will be at the Municipal Auditorium Sunday, February 12th, 2017 at 7:30 PM, talking about his book "Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In."

Sanders made several visits to the Mountain State during the presidential primaries and carried West Virginia over eventual democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. 

Tickets are $27 at Taylor Books in Charleston and include a copy of the book.

