First West Virginia coyote hunt draws hundreds

The first-ever coyote hunt in the state has happened in South Charleston.

The hunt took place from noon Saturday to noon Sunday, and saw participation from hunters across West Virginia and from bordering states. Participants checked in at the Cabela's in South Charleston then hunted for a maximum 24 hour period.

Organizer Shannon Sizemore says the goal of the event was to teach and educate the community that coyotes need to be hunted regularly for population control.

Sizemore says about 500 hunters participated from 135 teams. Approximately 40 coyotes were killed during the event, and nearly $11,000 was awarded in prizes.

The Humane Society of West Virginia condemned the contest, and released a statement saying the event sends a message to youth that "killing is fun."