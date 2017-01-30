Beckley Historic Landmark Commission hosts program for property owners

The Beckley Historic Landmark Commission is hosting a program for local property and business owners in the area.

Jim Chambers is one of the property owners learning about ways to improve the value and appearance of his building.

"We're hoping to invest in the downtown historical district in a way of getting a possible architect, an engineer to redo our windows, redo our storefront and do it in a historical way because our building was built in 1920," said Chambers.

His property is one of the several in Uptown Beckley that was built between the years 1900 to 1945, making it a historical landmark. Chambers is hoping the use of grant money or tax credits will benefit the building, and his business.

"The investment, especially with historical buildings, adds value to your property and that's for the future. It's similar to if you would buy an antique car and if you refurbish that car back to its original state, your price goes up. So you're making money in this process," Chambers added.

Angela Radford is one of the representatives from the Beckley Historic Landmark Commission who's showing how the use of grants and tax credits have been successful in other communities across the region. She says the goal of tonight's program is simple.

"Just to increase the businesses downtown and really revitalize the area," said Radford, Beckley Historic Landmark Commission Chairperson.

Radford says she's planning to host similar programs for property owners in the near future.