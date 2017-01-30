Body of WVU student found along rail trail in Morgantown - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Body of WVU student found along rail trail in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Morgantown police say the body of a West Virginia University student has been found along a rail trail.

Sgt. J.K. Ammons said in a news release that the body was found Saturday near a bridge in downtown Morgantown.

Ammons said the body has been identified as 19-year-old Arthur W. Bagenda of Bethesda, Maryland.

Morgantown Police are seeking information on the incident, which remains under investigation.

