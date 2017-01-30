West Virginia State Democrat Switches Parties

CHARLESTON- A West Virginia Democrat is changing parties. The former Democrat, State Delegate Rupert Phillips Jr. has filed paperwork with the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office to become an independent. Phillips was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2010 and was just re-elected in District 24. According to a spokesman with the House of Delegates, Phillips will be the only independent in the House.

“It is clear to me that the citizens of my district want a true Independent voice in Charleston. I have been and will continue to be that voice. The people have also been more important than party affiliation to me, and I hope this action sends a message to everyone that the people of southern West Virginia want and deserve change," Phillips said in a release.

Phillip's challenger in the 2016 general election, Aaron Stone, has released a statement in the wake of the party swap, just 80 days after the election.

“This is just another example of erratic and impulsive behaviors for which Delegate Phillips has become known. I reckon this a move to avoid a nasty Primary next year. The “former” Christopher Stratton has announced his intentions to seek the Democrat nomination in the next Primary. Stratton has been riding high lately touting support from newly elected State Senator Richard Ojeda. Perhaps Phillips is merely attempting to avoid the pair. I wouldn’t blame him. Senator Ojeda and Stratton have recently gained notoriety for shaming the Logan Prosecutor’s Office and the 7th Circuit Court Judge in regards to alleged improprieties that have yet to be proven or even investigated. Ojeda and Stratton have also made clear their disdain for Delegate Phillips. That’s something to keep in mind.”

Chris Stratton has since released a statement regarding Stone's allegations:

"Mr. Stone is correct about one thing only. Rupie Phillips perpetrated a fraudulent and hypocritical act on the electorate of the 24th District. He ran as a Democrat and people voted for him with the understanding that he was a Democrat. Then, less than three months after the election, he turned traitor and abandoned the Democratic Party. Many of us already knew he was a DINO. Phillips has stabbed everyone who voted for him in the back. Rupie only exists to perform stunts that make West Virginia look horrible in the eyes of the rest of the nation. It seems that maybe Rupie should give up his seat to Mr. Stone. Unfortunately there is no provision under the law to make that possible. I do think he should resign so that a real Democrat can take his seat.

As to the current situation with Judge O'Briant, the only thing under investigation is the Lawyer Disciplinary Board complaint against Mrs. Thompson. The allegation of conflict of interest was fully substantiated when, after the spotlight was shone upon the situation, Judge O'Briant voluntarily recused himself from the case, as he should have from the moment he became aware of the existence of the complaint. John Bennett, the prosecuting attorney, also has a conflict and should ask Judge Bloom to appoint a special prosecutor, as Mrs. Thompson is one of his assistants. It makes no difference whether she works on the case, the conflict of interest remains for Mr. Bennett.

I am not a candidate for any public office. All I have done is filed a Pre-Candidacy Statement, which merely allows me to explore the possibility of a candidacy for a seat in the House of Delegates from the 24th District. "