Victims Honored in Ghent Explosion 10th Anniversary

Jan. 30, 2017 marks the 10-year anniversary of the Ghent Little General gas station explosion that killed four people.

About 30 people came through the town's fire department to give blood and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that tragic day. All the blood that was donated goes to the American Red Cross.

Elizabeth Tolbert is the sister of Ghent Fire Capt. Fred Burroughs, who lost his life in the explosion. She's traveled from Tennessee the past six years to give blood at the event.

"It's all I can do, it's the best I can do right now to give back," Tolbert said. "Where he gave, I can now step in and do that for him, since he's not here."

A blood drive isn't the only way family members are making sure their fallen loved ones aren't forgotten. They're in the process of having a memorial built at the very site of the explosion.

Family members and friends gathered the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Ghent at the place their loved ones took their final breaths. It's been 10 years since four men were killed in a gas station explosion on those grounds.

Two were local volunteer firefighters and the other two were gas workers.

Kevin Price, former Beckley firefighter, was on the scene that day. Overcome with emotion, he could only find four words to describe what he remembered most.

"The cold," Price said. "The hurt," he continued after a long pause.

Rick Morrison, Ghent Fire Chief, was in Indiana the day of the explosion. But he said the distance didn't make what happened any less painful.

"Well, you're a family when you're in the fire department," Morrison said. "So they were very close, people that you dealt with and associate with on a regular basis. And to have them removed from your life, suddenly, takes a lot out of you."

Family members of the fallen firefighters like Hazel Burroughs, who lost her husband Fred Burroughs in the explosion, want their legacies to carry on forever.

She and others are in the process of having a memorial built to honor the victims.

"For the families, it was a very tragic event," Burroughs said. "It was one of the most tragic events that happened in Raleigh County, other than a mining accident, in the history of Raleigh County. And we want people to remember our loved ones, and the sacrifice they made that day."

Burroughs said construction for the memorial will begin in the spring. She hopes it will be finished by Memorial Day.

