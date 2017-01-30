Pikeview Panthers' Senior Seth Meadows led his team to a 74-69 win over James Monroe last Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, he scored 26 points.

On Friday,Jan. 26, 2017, Meadows hit a free throw in the 3rd Quarter to make his 1,000th career point at PikeView.

Seth Meadows is this week's Pantili Mitsubishi Player of the Week.