Area International Students React To Executive Order Banning Travel From 7 Countries

President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from 7 different Muslim-majority countries for 90 days has everyone talking. 59News wanted to know what local international students think of the reported travel ban. We spoke with students and officials at Bluefield State College.

Lorenzo Panariti is a senior international student at Bluefield State College. Coming to the college from Italy has been a big deal.

Panariti said, "For us international students, like the U.S. so far gave us a lot of you know big opportunities."

While the executive order signed Friday by President Donald Trump doesn't have a direct impact to the international students at Bluefield State, Lorenzo said it feels like a big provocation.

Panariti said, "It's not good. It feels like another piece of the puzzle of the hate campaign that is you know that he's just started. It starts from you know banning the people from other countries. I have a friend of mine from Syria and I think I'm going to talk to him like soon."

There are 26 international students at Bluefield State College. They are from 18 different countries. Director of Communications Mark Warner said they are very proud of their international students.

Warner said, "If for some reason we'd of had students from one of these countries, our goal is to take care of them if they were our kids. We want them and their parents to know that we are going to watch out for them and make sure they're ok. We would also make sure that we comply and help them comply with all federal guidelines."

