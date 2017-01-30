Did You Know You Can Now Get Your Workout in at the Library?

For those of you looking for a healthier lifestyle, but hate getting out and exercising in the cold, one local organization is making it a little less painful this winter.

Active Southern West Virginia is now offering free fitness classes at the Raleigh County Public Library.

The first Wednesday of every month the group has reserved a room at the library to teach at home exercises that will keep people in shape all winter long.

"It's so important this time of the year when we have limited daylight hours and the road conditions, it's hard to get out and stay active so we need as much physical activity as we can get this year," said the Executive Director for Southern West Virginia, Melanie Seiler.

The program is open to people of all ages and is free of cost. People don't need to sign up beforehand, all people have to do is show up at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.