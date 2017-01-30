One Local Hospital Takes Part in National Heart Health Month

With national heart health month approaching in February, one local hospital is helping people keep a close eye on their health.

Every Thursday in February from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Beckley ARH will be providing people with free heart scans.

The scans test cholesterol, blood pressure and monitor the heart's activity. All results will be reviewed by a board certified cardiologist from the hospital.

The hospital believes early detection can better serve you later in life." You can do a lot with your heart if you diagnose something early and this is true in all healthcare situations so this is why we are doing these screenings," said ARH Marketing & Service Manager, Ted Weigel.

Appointments are not necessary, all people need to so is sign up at the volunteer desk. All scans are free of cost and completely painless.