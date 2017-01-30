Friends of Coal Auto Fair Returns This Year

The Friends of Coal Auto Fair announced this year country star Aaron Tippin will be headlining their concert series.

The Public Relations Director at Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Josh Jones, spent the past year organizing the 2017 Friends of Coal Auto Fair and said it's a great community event. "A lot of the coal companies come out and donate money to a good cause, it brings the community together," said Jones.

As the fair approaches this July 14th and 15th, Jones has made some big changes adding more kid oriented activities, like zip lining. "We're going to be at the Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport, it gives us such big advantages to do big things. It's not just a car show, there's a concert too," said Jones.

Jones is excited to announce Aaron Tippin will be performing along with two other bands they have yet to decide one. Jones said the concert could draw in an even larger crowd than they are expecting.

Community members who have attended the fair in the past believe this celebration could be a part of the comeback of coal in Southern West Virginia. "I'd say it will it's just going to take a little bit of time," said a former coal miner, David Doyle.

Doyle believes there is a lot of potential for coal in West Virginia, especially with our newly elected President Donald Trump in office. "He's for the working man and trying to get the manufacturing back in this country, I've preached that for years," said Doyle.

"Coal actually helps us, that's the best part about it, that's what it was built up for," said Jones.

Tickets for the show will go on sale February 13th at 8am and to purchase those you can contact the Hospice of Southern West Virginia. If you would like to register your car to be a part of the fair you can get a form at the Hospice of Southern West Virginia with a small fee of $20 per car.