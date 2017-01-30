New Industrial Park in Wyoming County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

New Industrial Park in Wyoming County

The Wyoming County Economic Development Authority has begun cleaning up 11 acres of flat land for Barkers Creek Industrial Park. This park will be in Tralee and the authority is hoping it will bring jobs to the area. 

With funding from the EPA, the economic development authority has been able to begin preparing the land for the park.

"The hopes for the park are to revive some jobs, that's the biggest goal for the park to bring an industry that will supply some jobs for the ones we lost in the mining industry," said Christy Laxton, Executive Director for Wyoming County Economic Development Authority. 

Their goal is to bring in new businesses that will compensate for the lost coal jobs in the area. 

