Jenkins Considering Running for Manchin's Seat

West Virginia Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins says he is considering a run for the United State Senate in 2018.

Rep. Jenkins would be targeting the seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

Rep. Jenkins is just beginning his second term in the House and has a seat on the Appropriations Committee that divides up federal spending.

"We have been able to bring over $2 billion dollars of highway transportation funds just to West Virginia. We're standing up and fighting for our coal miners, and rolling back the job killing regulations from Obama," said Rep. Jenkins.

There have been rumors the past few months that Senator Manchin might switch to the Republican Party, but he says he can be more effective in the Democratic Leadership.

Rep. Jenkins says he will consider a senate run, regardless of what Senator Manchin does.