Kroger pharmacies in West Virginia to sell Naloxone over the counter

The case against Jonathan Rager, charged with holding up the Harper Road Kroger, will go to the grand jury in Raleigh County.

Kroger will now make the opioid overdose reversal medicine, Naloxone, available without a prescription in it's 34 West Virginia pharmacies.

In 2015, West Virginia had the highest rate of death to drug overdoes in the United States at 41.5 deaths per 100,000 people, which is double the national average.

“Making Naloxone available in our pharmacies is an important step in allowing family members, friends and caregivers of those struggling with addiction an opportunity to overcome it,” said David Potters, executive director of the West Virginia State Board of Pharmacy.

Naloxone also can be used as a preventive measure for patients on chronic opioid pain management for cancer pain or pain because of an injury, added Fountain.