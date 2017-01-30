Governor Jim Justice selects State's Chief Technology Officer

Governor Jim Justice announced John Dunlap as the state's technology officer on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Dunlap has 32 years of experience in the state government and currently serves as the director of networking engineering and architecture for the West Virginia Office of Technology.

"I am extremely honored for this opportunity and look forward to working with Governor Justice to expand the technology infrastructure in our state and find innovative, cost-effective solutions for our business needs within state government," said John Dunlap.

As chief technology officer, Dunlap will direct more than 200 employees of the West Virginia Office of Technology and will work directly with management, information technology teams and external partners in overseeing the state's information technology efforts.