West Virginia University to meet with international students

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee says the university will meet with international faculty and students to address concerns about President Donald Trump's travel ban.
Gee says in a statement that the meeting will be held Monday in the Mountainlair.
Gee says more than 115 countries are represented on the Morgantown campus.
Trump's order temporarily suspended immigration from seven majority Muslim countries. It also has halted a Syrian refugee program.
WVU's Office of Global Affairs had told its students and faculty from those countries who are currently in the United States to cancel travel plans outside of the country until further notice.
In Huntington, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert says the university is checking to confirm how many students it has from the countries in Trump's order. Marshall has more than 550 international students from 56 countries.

