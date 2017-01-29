Local production company helps McDowell County student athlete succeed

Not many student athletes get to have a commercial production company make their highlight reel, but that's exactly what happened for Joseph Hayes.

"It was a great feeling knowing somebody would take their own time and use their own company to help me get somewhere with football," said Hayes, Mount View High School football player.

Hayes caught the attention of J. D. Belcher, owner of JJN Multimedia, who was also once a student at the same school. In an effort to give back to the community he grew up in, Belcher decided to create a highlight reel for Hayes completely free of charge, hoping it will help Hayes achieve his dreams of playing football at West Virginia University.

"McDowell County is special to me, to say the least. I saw something in Joseph and I firmly believe that he is an example of determination and perseverance that not only the youth of McDowell county can learn from but the adults as well," said J.D. Belcher.

The short film was shown for the first time Sunday inside Mount View's auditorium. The video highlights his successes both as a student and his achievements as a running back for the Knights.

"I'm not just an athlete but I'm a person that will work hard. I'm a person that if I put my mind to it, I'm going to do it. No matter what," Hayes added.

