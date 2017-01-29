How to Determine Phone Scammers

Just recently many people throughout the mountain state have been tricked by phone scammers.

Scammers are posing as first responders calling people with immediate situations. West Virginia's Attorney General Patrick Morrisey calls it the grandparent scam.

The scammers target older people who may not be familiar with this type of situation. They then work to convince elders their grandchildren are in trouble.

The ask for things like personal identification information as well as bank routing numbers.

If you feel you have been victimized by these scammers there is help out there. "If anyone believes they've been victimized by any type of scam they should call our office 1-800-368-8808 and from there we can talk to people and help out as much as we can," said West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey.

There are ways to make sure that who you are talking to is who they say they are.

Morrisey urges people to ask the caller to verify who they are and don't be afraid to take down their information and call them back. In many situations this is how people have spotted that the scammer wasn't really an emergency official.