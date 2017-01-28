National Spartan Race Headed to Southern West Virginia - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

National Spartan Race Headed to Southern West Virginia

Posted: Updated:
By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
Connect
FAYETTE COUNTY -

A national sporting competition is making its way to Southern West Virginia.


This summer the Spartan u-s championship series will be kicking off in Fayette county. 
More than 10 thousand racers are expected to attend the sporting event which will be taking place on the grounds of the Bechtel Reserve.
Spartan races involve a series of obstacles runs made for those looking for a challenge in getting fit and healthy.

The event kicks off in August and will  include three races titled the sprint, the super and the beast. 
For more information visit www.spartan.com 

