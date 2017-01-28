100 mile challenge extended through 2017

The celebration of parks and health will continue into 2017 with the One Hundred Mile Challenge.



The challenge which kicked off last year was use to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the national park service.

Park officials with the New river gorge national river recently announced they will continue with challenge through 2017.

The challenge encourages people to explore the trails along the New River Gorge National River and Bluestone National Scenic River, which features 100 rich nature, history, and scenery areas.

The challenge is also open to furry firends. For more information visit the national parks service website at www.nps.gov/neri