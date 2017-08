A memorial event is happening next week to honor the victims of a devastating accident in Raleigh County.

On Monday January 30th a memorial blood drive will be taking place at the Ghent volunteer fire department.

The event marks the ten year anniversary of a propane tank explosion at the Little General BP gas station in Ghent.

Organizers said the event is used to honor the lives that were lost back in 2007.

The event will start at 1 p.m. and will wrap up around 6 p.m.