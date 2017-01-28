National Park Service hosts free sports demo

The first Winter Sports Demo is under way in Fayette County. The special event is put on by Park rangers with the National Park Service and Active Southern. The event is all aimed at getting fit during winter.

For Steve Storck Saturday was a day to take a break from the normal workout routine and embark on a hike.

All in an effort to keep his new years resolution alive.



"Well i have a grand canyon rafting trip A 19 day grand canyon rafting trip coming up in July so I need to get my body in shape for that." Storck said.

Storck is in town visiting Fayette county from Western Maryland and decided to take advantage of the first sports demo of the year put on by the national Park service and Active Southern West Virginia.



"Well what we want to do is bring these sports to the local community we see a lot of people coming here to try different sports

and what we wanna see is our local community getting active and on the trails," Angela Allison said. Allison is a park Ranger with the New River Gorge National River.



The day was suppose to include cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding but mother nature didn't cooperate. But that didn't stop the group from breaking a sweat. ,,Melanie Seiler is the Executive Director of Active Southern West Virginia. She stressed the importance of staying fit and healthy.



"Even though we didn't get the snowfall today that we were expecting we still were able to get out and hike and enjoy the beautiful woods we got sunshine and the weather is nice so even though we cant be on skis we can still be outside," she said.



In addition to getting a workout the group of hikers were also educated on the history of the Burnwood Trail.



"so all of our different hikes have some different themes we are going to do some night hikes some full moon hikes we'll do hikes where you can learn about birds trees each hike will be really different we have a ton of full guides so we will teach people how to use those field guides and how to come out and explore things on their own," she said.



The next sports demo is set for Febraury 25, 2017 and will take place at Grandview. The event is free and is open to adults and kids.