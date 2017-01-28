Marlinton Man Arrested After Lewisburg Home Invasion - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Marlinton Man Arrested After Lewisburg Home Invasion

Posted: Updated:

A Marlinton man is in jail after being arrested in neighboring Greenbrier County.


Lewisburg Police say they arrested Gregory Ryan Keatley at a Lewisburg home Friday afternoon.They say the owner of the home returned to her house to find someone in her bathroom with the door locked.  She immediately ran to her car to call 911.


When police got there Keatley was locked in the bathroom. Police say he seemed to be extremely high on narcotics and told officers he was chasing his dog and woke up in his friends bathroom.

 
Keatley was charged with one felony count of Burglary and also served with a warrant from Pocahontas County for failure to appear on a drug paraphernalia charge.
 

He is in Southern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.