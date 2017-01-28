Marlinton Man Arrested After Lewisburg Home Invasion

A Marlinton man is in jail after being arrested in neighboring Greenbrier County.



Lewisburg Police say they arrested Gregory Ryan Keatley at a Lewisburg home Friday afternoon.They say the owner of the home returned to her house to find someone in her bathroom with the door locked. She immediately ran to her car to call 911.



When police got there Keatley was locked in the bathroom. Police say he seemed to be extremely high on narcotics and told officers he was chasing his dog and woke up in his friends bathroom.



Keatley was charged with one felony count of Burglary and also served with a warrant from Pocahontas County for failure to appear on a drug paraphernalia charge.



He is in Southern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.