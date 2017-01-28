State Police Search for Missing Raleigh County Teen Canceled

Update: The search for Savanah Bradley has been cancelled. She has been found. West Virginia State Police offered no other details. The cancellation notice was sent out at 11am Sunday.

The Beckley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police in Raleigh County are looking for a missing Raleigh County teen.

They're looking for 15 year old Savanah Bradley. Troopers say she's missing from the Maplefork Road area of Raleigh County. She went missing Friday, January 27th around 5:30 in the evening. Bradley was last seen in a black hoodie and black pants. She has brown hair and green eyes, is 5'6", and weighs about 170 pounds.



If you have any information call the Beckley detachment at 304- 256-6700