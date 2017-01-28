Beckley restaurant preps for Superbowl parties

If you don't want to be stuck in the kitchen all day getting ready for your Superbowl party, then take your party to Calacino's Pizzeria in Beckley. They'll be offering a game day buffet for the Superbowl starting at 5:00 p.m. that day.

The buffet is $15 and they'll offer food like pizza, wings, and other appetizers. 59 News caught up with the new owners of Calacino's to see how they're already getting prepping for the big game.

"We have great customers, great employees, everybody knows everybody, everybody loves everybody and if we need help everybody steps in so it's been good," said Jamie Weeks, Co-Owner of Calacino's Pizzeria.

Calacino's Superbowl party kicks off at 5:00 p.m.