Grand's Home Furnishings offers sales just in time for the Superbowl

By Julianne Mackey, Reporter
If you're inviting friends over for Superbowl Sunday but haven't updated your living room furniture in a while, you might want to head over to Grand's Home Furnishings in Beckley. In conjunction with the Superbowl, they're offering sales on some of their most popular recliners.

Employees at the store say this is by far one of their busiest times of the year. "Everyone's looking for that new, exciting, reclining piece of furniture, that's the sale we're having is our motion furniture. All of our recliners, sofas, massage chairs, they're all on sale and everybody's coming in trying to get a nice recliner for the game," said Jack Belvins, sales associate at Grand's Home Furnishings. 

Grand's Home Furnishings is also offering affordable payment plans to help finance your new purchase. 

