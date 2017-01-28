Colder temperatures draw crowds at Winterplace Ski Resort

The colder temperatures we're seeing this weekend might make you want to stay out of the cold but that's not the case at Winterplace Ski Resort. There, you'll find hundreds of people embracing the colder temperatures.

If you want to start skiing, but don't know how then this is the weekend to get to Winterplace Ski Resort. Saturday and Sunday they're offering skiing lessons to kids and adults who want to get involved in the winter sport.

"It's great by the end of the day. Early on while they're figuring out how to do it, it can get a little frustrating for them and for me but by the end of the day when you see something they've been struggling with and by the end of the day they don't want to leave, they want to keep going down the hill," said Rob Moore, Winterplace Resort Guest.

Rob Moore and his family traveled from Raleigh North Carolina to enjoy their first family outing on the slopes. While he already knew how to ski, on Saturday his children were finally able to join in on the fun and learn how to ski.

"I've been waiting for the whole family to be able to get out here, like I said my oldest two have been out here before but with the whole family out here this will be something we'll be able to do here in the years to come," Moore added.

His family was one of many who had the opportunity to enjoy a free group skiing lesson at Winterplace. In fact, anyone who rents skiing equipment can take part in the lessons offered at the resort.

"One of the things Winterplace is committed to is creating lifetimes enthusiasts of snow sports. We were voted the number one place to learn how to ski and snow board by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine and we've got a specialized learning area that makes it really easy for folks to come and pick up the new sport," said Tom Wagner, Winterplace Ski Resort Executive Vice President.

But the families learning how to ski aren't the only ones having fun. "It's really rewarding, our instructors take great pride in sharing their passion of the sport and what you see at the end of the day is a lot of smiles everywhere, not only from our staff but from our instructors and guests," Wagner added.