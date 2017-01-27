Pedestrian struck along I-64 in Greenbrier County

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on Interstate 64 westbound near mile marker 168 near Lewisburg.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Dispatchers in Greenbrier County said the victim was struck while he was working on his car. Lewisburg Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

The victim's condition and the exact cause of the crash is still unclear.

Dispatchers said interstate travel in that area is not effected.

