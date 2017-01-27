Local law enforcement gives tips on avoiding scammers

A recent report is warning people against a new tactic scammers are using to try to steal your money. 59 News talked with law enforcement about how to protect yourself from these thieves.

"It's a sad situation that you try to be honest, yourself and then you have people out here that are scamming everybody for it," said Drema Lewis, Mercer County resident.

Lewis is one of the countless Americans who have fallen victim to credit card scammers. But now she's taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"It was unreal, I still can't get over it and I'm still getting calls from these scam artists. But I'm watching the calls and if the area code is not something that I'm aware of, I do not answer my phone," Lewis added.

Now, scammers are picking up the phone to take advantage of the unsuspecting. According to a recent report from CBS, police in Virginia are now warning people against a scheme where scammers try to get the victim to say the word "yes" in a phone conversation.

Then, that response is recorded by the thief and used to make unauthorized charges on a stolen credit card.

"These people are manipulators, they'll try to approach naive people, especially the elderly and the young people that they think they can take advantage of and they'll do everything they can to be pushy and try to get money out of them," said John Tupper, Trooper with the West Virginia State Police in Princeton.

Tupper has investigated hundreds of fraudulent cases during his career. He says there are a few things to look out for when you think you might be getting scammed.

"If someone won't tell you any of the information from the company they're calling from, like if they don't have a legal department, if they don't have a supervisor that they'll let you speak with, if they don't have a website or if they haven't corresponded with you before either through the mail or if you've signed up for something through the company, then that's certainly a red flag if somebody's contacting you for no reason," Tupper added.

According to the same CBS report, if you think your credit card information has been compromised, you can easily check your account statements for any unfamiliar charges.