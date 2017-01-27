Student nearly struck by vehicle at bus stop, Dunbar Police are searching for the driver

A Kanawha County student is lucky to be alive after a close call at a school bus stop in Dunbar.

School bus cameras captured the shocking incident as the student was crossing the street to get onto the school bus. The stop arm was out on the side of the bus at the time but the passing motorist did not obey the sign.

The Dunbar Police Department is investigating the incident.

"It is sick," said Brette Fraley, Executive Director of Transportation for Kanawha County Schools. "That student could have been killed and I don't think that is anything the family, the bus driver or the community wants to deal with."

The incident happened Thursday around 7:00 a.m. Because of the lights and time of day the video wasn't very clear. The vehicle is believed to be a green Ford Edge with the numbers 232 on the license plate.

If you have any information contact the Dunbar Police Department at 304-766-0204.