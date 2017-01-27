Proposed Pay Raises For Virginia State Troopers

Republican leaders in Virginia proposed a pay increase for state troopers and sheriff's deputies. If approved, starting pay for all troopers in Virginia would go from around $36,000 a year to about $44,000. Executive Director of the Virginia State Police Association Wayne Huggins said it's an initiative they've been working on for a long time.

Huggins said, "Our staff allocations will increase. Our response times will go down ultimately. It will benefit the citizens that we're sworn to protect and serve."

We are told if the GOP proposal gets approved, troopers would get about a $7,000 pay raise.

Sgt.Tracy Carter has been a Virginia State Trooper for 21 years. While he can't comment on the current proposed pay raise legislation, he said the job is a calling.

Carter said, "You never know what kind of situation you're going into. Even a traffic stop can go haywire at any point in time. You never can be prepared for everything. You just do the best you can."

Huggins said in December of 2016, about 18 troopers left their job. He hopes the proposed pay raises will be successful.

Huggins said, "We are delighted with this first step and feel cautiously optimistic that this in fact is going to happen."

GOP leaders are also proposing a 3 percent pay raise for other state employees. That would not apply to public school teachers.