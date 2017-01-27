FEMA funding comes to Nicholas County schools

More than $12 Million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be used to help replace schools the were unable to be repaired in Nicholas County. The full amount of money is $12,833,232.

The grant will be divided four ways. A portion will go to the Nicholas County School District for emergency protective measures that involve securing temporary facilities destroyed or damaged by the flooding on June 23. The West Virginia School Building Authority will use the rest of the money for the demolition of Herbert Hoover and Richwood High Schools, and also to tear down Richwood Middle School and their ancillary structures.