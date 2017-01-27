Greenbrier County Arts and Recreation Grant Applications Now Ava - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Greenbrier County Arts and Recreation Grant Applications Now Available

Winter weather makes it difficult to start thinking about summer activities but in Greenbrier County, it's time to do just that.

County officials say the applications for 2017-2018 Arts and Recreation grants are now available.The application process opens February 6th and runs through March  17th at 4:30 in the evening. 


If you are part of a local activity that requires use of county or city property, you can apply for funding from the County Commission. Once your application is in, you may be called in to present your organization to the Commission. Officials say they usually make decisions on the funding in April. 
 

