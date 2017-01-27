"Can You Hear Me Now" scam

The West Virginia Attorney General is warning people about a different kind of scam that is making the rounds. This one involves getting the victim to answer "Yes" to a question, typically something along the lines of "Can you hear me now?"

According to WV AG Patrick Morrisey, the scammer claims to represent a business or agency, then pretends to have a bad connections and asks the victim is they can hear clearly. They then record the victim saying "yes" and use that to indicate the consumer agreed to pay for a product or service.

"I urge consumers to hang up the phone," said Morrisey. "This is a particularly troubling scam. I urge everyone to be on guard and tell other you know."

Consumers should also be aware of other methods being used to try and get the them to answer in the affirmative. If the first question fails, they may try other questions trying to get the victim to say "yes." The scammers then use the phone number and other personal information they have gathered to make charges against the victim.

If you believe you have been a victim or have questions, contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808.