UPDATE: Suspect identified in heroin overdose investigation - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Suspect identified in heroin overdose investigation

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 UPDATE:

Deputies have identified a suspect in an investigation into heroin overdoses in the Lanark area of Raleigh County.  Investigators are looking for 53-year-old Greg Kaylor.  The warrant for his arrest was issued after a drug raid at a home on Bataan Street on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the distribution of heroin after they received information about a number of overdoses that happened during the past week.  Anyone with information on Kaylor's location is asked to contact their local law enforcement office or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867).  Anonymous tips can also be left using the P3 Tip app on your computer or mobile device.

ORIGINAL STORY: Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies are cracking down on drug dealers.  Information from the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force lead law enforcement officers to a home in Lanark, WV on Friday, Jan, 27, 2017.  

There was information that a home on Bataan St., just off of Stanaford Road, was connected to a string of heroin overdoses.  Deputies were able to get a warrant to search the home.  Further details on the investigation are still limited.  Watch here and on the air for more information on the raid as it becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.