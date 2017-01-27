UPDATE: Suspect identified in heroin overdose investigation

6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 UPDATE:

Deputies have identified a suspect in an investigation into heroin overdoses in the Lanark area of Raleigh County. Investigators are looking for 53-year-old Greg Kaylor. The warrant for his arrest was issued after a drug raid at a home on Bataan Street on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the distribution of heroin after they received information about a number of overdoses that happened during the past week. Anyone with information on Kaylor's location is asked to contact their local law enforcement office or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips can also be left using the P3 Tip app on your computer or mobile device.

ORIGINAL STORY: Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies are cracking down on drug dealers. Information from the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force lead law enforcement officers to a home in Lanark, WV on Friday, Jan, 27, 2017.

There was information that a home on Bataan St., just off of Stanaford Road, was connected to a string of heroin overdoses. Deputies were able to get a warrant to search the home. Further details on the investigation are still limited. Watch here and on the air for more information on the raid as it becomes available.