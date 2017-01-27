New Proposal Could Bring Early Flood Warning System to Areas in Greenbrier County



Matthew Ford of the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee says a system- proposed after the shocking June floods- could save lives

"If you live on a stream that has high waters, that has one of these flood meters, you would know if the water was up and how other areas are. It could better predict where you went during an emergency situation, so you didn't travel in to harms way during an emergency," Ford says.

That developing system is a series of water level gauges in side streams that could send early notifications out about the danger of flooding. Right now, Ford says there is only one gauge in operation on the Meadow River.

The system comes from the proposal of a WVU professor. Ford says no matter how preventative the new system could be, it's effectiveness is determined by one major factor. "Any warning system is only as good as the amount of people that sign up to be notified," he says.

The team behind the proposal is still working to find funding for the project.