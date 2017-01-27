Fire tears through home in Jewel Ridge

A five-alarm fire destroyed a home in Tazewell County on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017. The blaze was reported at a home on Oakview Drive at around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters said that when crews arrived at the home they found a fire in the basement that then spread to the roof. They were able to put the blaze out, but the damage to the first floor made it dangerous for the family to go in and retrieve personal items that survived the blaze. Firefighters were able to assist the family is recovering pictures, clothes and other items.

The family is staying with relatives. Jewel Ridge Fire Chief Brian Lowe referred them to the Union Mission for assistance. Firefighters believe the fire started near the coal furnace. Crews from Jewel Ridge, Richlands, Bandy, Whitewood and Dismal River Fire Departments all helped to put the fire out.