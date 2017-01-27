No attack involved in Mercer County "stabbing" investigation

Concerns over a reported stabbing in Mercer County turned out to be unfounded as the investigation developed. Deputies responded to the Omelet Stop in Princeton during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. There were reports that a person had been stabbed. Those reports turned out to be false.

The victim in the case was a cook at the restaurant. That person, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies said there was no fight involved and the wounds appeared to be self-inflicted. There is no word on the victims condition or if any charges will be filed in the case.